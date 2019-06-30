Frederick Carl "Fritz" Schneider, 98, died June 29, 2019 in Hartford. Born in North Dakota, Fritz was an Eagle Scout and basketball star at New Salem, N.D., High School. He attended the University of North Dakota, but his education was interrupted by his service in the Army Air Forces during World War II. After the war, he graduated from Valley City State University, then was a mathematics teacher at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where he met Lois Joyce; they married in 1949 and moved to Connecticut in 1952. Fritz and Lois settled in Newington, where they raised their three children; he earned a master's degree from Hillyer College (University of Hartford) and was a math teacher, then a middle school guidance counselor, in Newington, retiring in 1983. He was a longtime member of the former Civitan Club of Newington and Immanuel Congregational Church, Hartford. Fritz was a skilled handyman and carpenter, able to fix or build almost anything. When personal computers became popular, he taught senior citizens how to use them. He and Lois moved to Avery Heights in Hartford in 1997; she died in 2005 of ALS. He leaves three children: Jane S. Bradford (husband Arnold) in Vienna, Virginia; John F. Schneider (wife Denise) in Acworth, Georgia; and Anne S. McNulty (husband Henry) in Cheshire and Old Saybrook, Connecticut. He also leaves four grandchildren: Andrew Gilchrist, Matthew Gilchrist, Sarah Corwin and Frederick McNulty; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Keller of Bismarck, N.D.; several nieces and nephews; and a friend, Carol Couture. He was predeceased by another sister, Clara Bueligan. There are no calling hours. A memorial service date will be announced later. Memorial gifts may be made to Avery Heights, 217 Avery Heights, Hartford, CT 06106-4200. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019