Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Frederick CELENTANO


1930 - 2020
Frederick CELENTANO Obituary
Frederick Celentano, 90, passed away on April 15, 2020. Born on March 29, 1930, in Hartford, CT, Frederick most recently lived in Staten Island, NY Frederick was employed with IBM in Franklin Lakes, NJ until his retirement in 1992. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Frederick was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen, in 2017 and his daughter-in-law, Margaret, in 2015. Frederick was the beloved father of Alan E. Celentano (Dolores) of Wood-Ridge, NJ., John J. Celentano of Wayne, NJ. and the loving grandfather of Thomas J. Celentano. Additionally, Frederick was survived by his two sisters, Patricia F. Provost (Richard) of Cromwell, CT and Kathleen C. Aldridge (Peter) of Old Lyme, CT. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Due to the Coronavirus, a "Celebration of Frederick's Life" will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frederick's memory to: The Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament (note "MBS Restoration Fund" on check) Mail to: MBS Parish Center, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
