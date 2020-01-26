Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park,
580 Elm St
Rocky Hill., CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Chandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Chandler Obituary
Frederick Chandler, 81, of New Britain and formerly West Hartford, died January 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Frederick and Catherine Chandler. Fred was a specialist in the HVAC industry and was a proud member of the Local 777, the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Wallingford. He was an avid golfer and reader, especially about history. He is survived by his daughter Christina Brevigleiri of Canton. A graveside service will be held on Friday (Jan. 31st) at 1:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now