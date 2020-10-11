Frederick E. Ghio, 88, of Bristol, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 27th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols. In addition, please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration of occupancy limits of the funeral home. His funeral will begin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and then proceed to the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at St. Francis by mail or online. By mail, send to: Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508; payable to: Smilow Cancer Center – St Francis. Online, visit: www.givetoynhh.org
, direct gift to: "Other", and specify: Smilow Cancer Center – St Francis. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, you are encouraged to visit Fred's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
.