Frederick E. Ghio
1931 - 2020
Frederick E. Ghio, 88, of Bristol, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, September 27th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols. In addition, please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration of occupancy limits of the funeral home. His funeral will begin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and then proceed to the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at St. Francis by mail or online. By mail, send to: Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508; payable to: Smilow Cancer Center – St Francis. Online, visit: www.givetoynhh.org, direct gift to: "Other", and specify: Smilow Cancer Center – St Francis. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, you are encouraged to visit Fred's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Parish of St. Francis de Sales, St. Anthony Church
OCT
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
13
Funeral
09:15 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
kevin kapstad
October 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Calli Holley
October 8, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Daniel Scholl
October 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Brittany Sanders
October 5, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Catherine Kemerling
October 4, 2020
With love and heartfelt sympathy to the entire Ghio family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Pat Balicki and family.
Pat Balicki
Friend
