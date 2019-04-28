BRUENING. Frederick F Bruening Sr, 97, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Matthias) Bruening and longtime resident of Glastonbury, passed away on Thursday, April 25 at home. Fred was born in West Haven, CT and was the son of Frederick and Marion (Frear) Bruening. He grew up mostly at Prospect Beach in West Haven, and was a graduate of West Haven High School. He studied at New Haven YMCA Junior College (now New Haven University), worked at western Electric, and served his country during WWII as a Pilot in the U.S. Air Corps, flying new fighter planes coast to coast. Fred graduated from UCONN in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in material distribution and in 1961 co-founded Aetna Building Products, retiring in 2010. Fred loved boats, and enjoyed his sailboats and power boats in and around the waters of the Thimble Islands. He loved spending time at his cottage on Money Island, and was a member of the Thimble Island Sailing Club, Thimble Island Association and Money Island Association. Fred is survived by a son Fred Jr and his wife Debra; a daughter Selby Wajcs and her husband Fred; grandchildren Jennifer, Kathleen, Karl and Jeff. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Gail Bruening and his brother, Donald Bruening.Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Glastonbury Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary