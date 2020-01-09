Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church (Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta)
736 Middle Turnpike East,
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Songailo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick F. Songailo


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick F. Songailo Obituary
Frederick F. Songailo, 69, lifelong resident of Manchester passed away January 3, 2020. He was born in Manchester Dec. 29, 1950 son of the late Edwin I. & Emma (Fava) Songailo. Fred served his country in the US Army for two tours during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mason for many years. He is survived by his 25-year companion Joan Marks and her daughter and husband Faydra & Tim Siegrist and their children Tabitha, Samantha, Teagan & Caroline Siegrist. He is also survived by his brother James Songailo & his wife Eileen of Scotland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 10th at 11 am in St. Bartholomew Church (Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta) 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. To send condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -