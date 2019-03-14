Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick H. Riley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick H. Riley Obituary
Frederick Hector Riley, 70, departed this life on February 23, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1949 in Manchester, Jamaica to Amy Hyacinth Wint Rose (Canada) and the late Earl G. Riley.He enjoyed gardening, cooking and socializing with his friends at the barbershop. In addition to his mother, Frederick also leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Renee Riley; sons, Germaine Riley, Dave Riley, Mark Riley, Marlon Riley and Jimmy Westberry; daughters, NaToya Riley and Tamara Riley; brother, Maurice Rose; sister, Claudette Kemp; eleven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to his father, Frederick was also predeceased by two brothers, Ferron and Michael Grace.A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 9:00AM with a visitation from 8:00AM – 9:00AM. Interment will take place at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Riley family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now