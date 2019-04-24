Frederick "Fred" A. Hebebrand, 76, of East Hampton, formerly of Windsor died April 12, 2019 at Marlborough Health Care. Born June 29, 1942 in Hartford, he was the son to the late Anthony and Mary (Manning) Hebebrand. Fred grew up on Sinclair Street in Windsor and at a very young age working at the side of his father in their family business 'A.F. Hebebrand and Welding' where he would learn to weld. The family, like many, spent their summers at the cottage on Lake Pocotopaug, and a few years later made East Hampton "home". In his younger days, Fred enjoyed tinkering around his yard, nights out bowling, and was a longtime member of Marlborough Moose Lodge. Fred grew up at his father's side at "The Shop" where he learned to weld. He loved spending time in his garage putting all those tricks and tools his father had taught him over the years to use. If you had a vision of something, anything, Fred could make it for you. But of all the things that "Uncle Freddie" loved, the time spent with his nephew Steven on the water casting a line was the happiest of his days. Fred is survived by his sister Gladys Yeager Griswold of East Hampton, his nephew Steven Peterson of Ormond Beach Florida, his niece Kamey Cavanaugh and her husband Thomas of East Hampton and his 2 great nieces Bailee and Emilee Ahrens. Fred also leaves behind a very special friend for more than 70 years, Bobby Galler. He was predeceased by both his parents and his brother in law Dennis Griswold. The family would like to thank the nurses and care givers of Marlborough Health Care for the amazing care they took of Fred during his stay and a very special thank you to the HOSPICE TEAM who went above and beyond for him in his final days. Friends may call at Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main Street East Hampton, CT 06424 on Friday, April 26 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to "The Captain Grizzy Poker Run" at 70 North Main Street, East Hampton, CT 06424 Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary