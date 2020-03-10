Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barn Restaurant
17R East Granby Road
Granby, CT
View Map
Frederick Heffner Obituary
Frederick "Fred" Heffner, beloved husband of Lucille "Marquis" Heffner died on March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, after a long illness. Born in Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Heffner. Fred was employed at Austin Organs in Hartford for 45 years, where he voiced and built many organs. Fred also enjoyed his Ham Radio (W1CKV), he was a very active operator and made many friends over the years since the age of 12. He was also a member of Connecticut Quarter Century Wireless Society. He is survived by his wife, Lucille "Marquis" Heffner of Granby, his brother Richard Heffner and his wife Susan of Charlottesville, WV and many nieces and nephews who referred to him as "Weird Uncle Fred." Per Fred's wishes his body was donated to science and there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his life will take place at the Barn Restaurant, 17R East Granby Road, Granby, CT 06035 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 12-6PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
