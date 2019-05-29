Resources More Obituaries for Frederick McLeod Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick J. McLeod Jr.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, Frederick J. McLeod Jr. of Windsor, a true gentleman and a gentle man, passed away after a long battle with cancer that he fought with determination, dignity and grace. Fred grew up in Windsor Locks with his parents, Ruth and Frederick McLeod, Sr. and his brother Don. After graduating from Windsor Locks High School, he received his Associates Degree from the former East Coast Aero Tech School in Waltham, MA. Fred worked for over 40 years as a sales representative at Industronics Service Company in South Windsor where he sold Honeywell instrumentation in the industrial heat treat furnace industry. His customers and colleagues valued his expertise and honesty, and many became lifelong friends. Boating was always an important part of Fred's life. Despite his tendency to drive at below the speed limit, Fred was never happier than when he was flying over the waves in his motorboat on Long Island Sound. Fred's best loved spot was his cottage at Giant's Neck Beach where he spent many happy hours surrounded by his family having wine and cheese on the deck and smoking the occasional cigar with his 'boys.' Grace Episcopal Church was another important part of Fred's life. In his role as the chair of Building and Grounds, Fred lovingly worked to keep the historic buildings in pristine shape always with an eye to completing projects within the budget. Fred's heart was with his family who he loved unconditionally, and he truly rejoiced when everyone was gathered together for a family meal or celebration. He will be loved and missed forever by his wife and best friend, JoAnne (Gallagher) McLeod, his son Dale McLeod of Deep River, his daughter Karen Davison and her husband Eric of Chester, and his daughter Jennifer Scoggin and her husband Nathan of Guilford. His grandchildren, Lily and Charlie Scoggin, will miss their Grandpa and his famous Batman stories. Fred will also be missed by his brother Donald McLeod of Miami Florida, his cousin Brenda Pfeiffer of Bloomfield and his nephew Mark McLeod of Miami, Florida. Fred and JoAnne were extremely grateful for the outstanding care he received from Dr. Jeffrey Kamradt and Dr. Charles Rutter, especially for their dedication in making Fred 'cruise worthy' for his last two trips. Fred was a kind, thoughtful and loving man. He died as he lived, with grace and dignity, and he is a role model for us all. A wake will be held for Fred on Friday, May 31st, from 5 – 8 pm. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. A funeral service will take place at 10 am on Saturday, June 1st, at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad Street, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Fred's memory to a place close to Fred's heart, Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019