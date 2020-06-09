Frederick Julius "Fred" Schilke, 83, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Gail (Smith) passed away on June 5, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1936, to the late Frederick and Melita (Gurske) Schilke in Elmira, NY. He attended school at Woodrow Wilson High School, University of Denver, and Metropolitan State University in Denver earning two bachelor's degrees. Fred worked as a Transportation Analyst for Combustion Engineering for many years. He enjoyed boating and was a member of the US Power Squadron in Manchester and the Nayaug Yacht Club. Fred is survived by his loving wife Gail; two sons, Derek Schilke and his wife Antonia Gravino andTimothy Schilke; two daughters, Allison Kopacz and her husband Ted, and Christine Schilke and her husband Brian Gamache; 6 grandchildren, Sage Schilke, Aubrey Schilke, Carissa Schilke, Lillian Schilke, Blake Kopacz, and Reeva Kopacz. A private graveside service will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at the convenience of the family. Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Fred's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.