Frederick JC (June) Davis, Jr transitioned to life eternal on June 20, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1927, to Fannie L. and Frederick JC Davis, Sr. He was a jazz musician that played the Sax, Clarinet, Violin, and Piano. He played Sax with Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis and Horace Silver in his early 20s. He was in a band, and often commanded the stage with his solos. At 91 he could still play the scales. Fred was a lifetime member of Bethel AME Church. He worked at the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1994, after 28 years. He enjoyed war movies and photos. He enjoyed his milkshakes, ice cream, and potato chips, savoring every moment. At age 85 he saw the ocean for the first time. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Jean D. Butler and brother-in-law, Thomas Butler. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted niece, Juliann Butler of Hartford; loving nephew, Brooks D. Butler (Judith), two great-nephews, Daniel and Drew, all of Coral Springs, FL; other relatives and friends. The family requests that those attending the services, "wear the color blue". The homegoing celebration will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 am at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 am – 10 am. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethel AME Church Media Ministry in Fred's name. For those who are unable to attend, the family encourages you to watch his Celebration of Life by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/47118663. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.