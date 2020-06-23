Frederick JC Davis Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick JC (June) Davis, Jr transitioned to life eternal on June 20, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1927, to Fannie L. and Frederick JC Davis, Sr. He was a jazz musician that played the Sax, Clarinet, Violin, and Piano. He played Sax with Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis and Horace Silver in his early 20s. He was in a band, and often commanded the stage with his solos. At 91 he could still play the scales. Fred was a lifetime member of Bethel AME Church. He worked at the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1994, after 28 years. He enjoyed war movies and photos. He enjoyed his milkshakes, ice cream, and potato chips, savoring every moment. At age 85 he saw the ocean for the first time. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Jean D. Butler and brother-in-law, Thomas Butler. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted niece, Juliann Butler of Hartford; loving nephew, Brooks D. Butler (Judith), two great-nephews, Daniel and Drew, all of Coral Springs, FL; other relatives and friends. The family requests that those attending the services, "wear the color blue". The homegoing celebration will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10 am at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 am – 10 am. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethel AME Church Media Ministry in Fred's name. For those who are unable to attend, the family encourages you to watch his Celebration of Life by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/47118663. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved