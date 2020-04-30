|
Frederick (Fred) Kawa, 77, of Hartford, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Frank and Veronica (Stroiney) Kawa, he was raised in Windsor Locks, lived in California, and spent several years in East Granby prior to moving to Hartford. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; brother, Frank Kawa and his wife, Peggy of West Hartland; sister-in-law, Suzanne Kawa, of East Granby; nephews, Frank Kawa III, of West Hartland and Jarren Wilcox of New Britain; nieces Kim Beekmann of Southwick, MA; Becky Akerlind of East Granby; Trish Brondyke of Huntersville, NC; and Jenny Daley of Wedgefield, SC. Fred was predeceased by his brother; John Kawa; and sisters; Patricia Kawa and Peggy Baker. While in California, Fred was employed by a sheet metal company, and he worked on the installation of the Capitol Records sign on the top of its building in Los Angeles. He also worked at Rocari Industries in East Granby setting up foundation forms. Fred was kind; he had a keen since of humor and hearty laugh; he was easy to get along with; and he loved his cigarettes and coffee. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff who cared for Fred for many years at Parkville Care Center in Hartford. Due to the current coronavirus situation, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Fred may be made to Enfield Loaves and Fishes, 28 Prospect Street, Enfield, CT 06082. Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020