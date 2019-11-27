Home

Riverview Funeral Home
Frederick L. Whelahan


1948 - 2019
Frederick L. Whelahan Obituary
Frederick L. Whelahan, age 71, of Derby entered into rest on Nov.24, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of Pauline (Desroches) Whelahan. He was born in Old Weathersfield, in the first house ever built, on Sept 30, 1948, son of the late Frederick and Marjorie Georgina (Meier) Whelahan. Fred was raised and educated in Weathersfield, he spent the last 17 years residing in Derby. Fred was a veteran of the US Airforce serving during the Vietnam War. After the war, he was employed as an officer with the Border Patrol. When he settled back in CT he became a State Police Officer with the State of CT until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is the father of Darren Whelahan and his wife Melissa, Shannon Whelahan and Kelly Whelahan, and grandfather of Savannah, Makayla, Nathaniel, and Evan. He is also survived by Pauline's son Jeffrey Dow and his wife Carolyn. His funeral services where private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
