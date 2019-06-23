Frederick Olaf Kask, son of the late Carl and Elsie Kask was born February 3, 1935 in Hartford CT. He attended Hartford public schools and graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1953 as a three-year varsity letter winner. Fred married the love of his life, Patricia Tyszka, in August 1959. Fred proudly served his country as a Navy Air Steward in the U.S. Navy, 1611th Air Transport Wing, from 1956 – 1962. After being honorably discharged in 1962, he went to work for the City of Hartford and then the State of Connecticut as a Computer Programmer for the Department of Transportation. He and worked there until his retirement in 1993, at the age of 55. Fred's true passion was for the game of golf, and it showed. It all started at Goodwin Park in Hartford, where he taught himself to play by imitating players he caddied for. He was a three-time Club Champion at Wethersfield Country Club, four-time Connecticut State Amateur Champion (holding the second most wins in 96 years), New England Amateur Champion, two-time Connecticut State Senior Amateur Champion, qualified for three U.S. Amateur Championships with a best place finish of 11th, qualified for five USGA Senior Amateur Championships, competed in three Insurance City Opens, appeared in numerous Canon Greater Hartford Open Pro-Ams, won multiple Fourball Championships, and was elected into the Connecticut Golf Hall of Fame in 1995, and the Bulkeley High School Hall of Fame in 2016. For Fred, the game was much more than the trophies and titles. It was the enjoyment of meeting and playing with new and old friends at Oak Ridge Country Club, Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic and his home course of Wethersfield Country Club. Fred also enjoyed spending a lot of time at the driving range giving lessons and helping people improve their game and increase their passion for golf. Fred passed away peacefully on Saturday June 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert Kask and Richard Kask, and his sister Jeane House. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Patricia; his brother and best friend Carl (Skip) Kask and wife Rosemary of McCormick SC; his two sons, Frederick Kask and wife Donna of Portland CT, James Kask and wife Sharon of Bedford NH; two granddaughters Erica and Jaime; and numerous other family members. Services will begin Friday June 28th at 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield. The services will conclude with military honors at the funeral chapel. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday June 27th from 3 – 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the First Tee of Connecticut, Attention: Fred Kask Scholarship Fund, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary