Frederick P. Dannhauser


1940 - 2020
Frederick P. Dannhauser Obituary
Frederick P. Dannhauser, 80, of Windsor and formerly of Simsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Born February 26, 1940 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Sugarman) Dannhauser. A 1958 graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford, Fred graduated from the Hartford Institute of Accounting and was employed by Combustion Engineering for his entire career of over 40 years. Fred was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 57 years, Harriet (Mandell) Dannhauser. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Robin Lazinsk and her husband Adam of Avon, Eric Dannhauser and his wife Missy of West Hartford, and Lisa Dannhauser of New Haven; his grandchildren, Morgan, Brenna and Callie Dannhauser, and Jordan and Sarah Lazinsk; his sister Iris Schlank of Manchester; and his nephew Rick Diamond of Newington. Funeral services will be held privately at Beth El Temple Cemetery in Avon with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hartford Hospital and the care team at Fresenius Kidney Care, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
