Frederick P. "Ric" Lewis, 89, of Newington, formerly of West Hartford, beloved husband of Marilyn (Hannon) Lewis, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born in Medford, MA, on January 13, 1930, the son of the late Frederick W. Lewis and Trudy (Jenkins) Lewis Cole. He graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1947. He served in the US Navy from 1947-1950. He was a Korean Conflict Veteran as a Sgt. in the US Marine Corps. He then became a Hartford Fire Fighter and later a CT State Trooper. He worked for Aetna and Allstate Insurance Companies and retired as Senior VP of Howard Financial Corp. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, CT State Police Academy Alumni Assoc., VFW, Inter State Police Officer's Assoc., former member and Past President of St. Brigid Church Parish Council in West Hartford, and the Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 162 for 6 years. He loved camping and spending summers at Hollytree Campground for over 45 years. He and Marilyn celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past Halloween.A loving father, he leaves his 3 sons and 3 daughters, Daniel Lewis and his wife Josie of Newington; Stephen Lewis and his wife Kimberlie of Richland, MI; Catherine Bordonaro and her husband Sebastiano of Newington; Paul Lewis and his wife Bunny of Windsor; Jane Donnelly and her husband Michael of Ridgefield; Elizabeth Ricker and her husband Gary of Southington.He also leaves behind his 18 grandchildren, Jennifer and Adam Mastrocola, Stephen and Ashley Bordonaro, Michael Lewis, Michelle and Shayne Muñoz, Elizabeth and Timothy Reinke, Kimberly Ricker, Daniel Lewis, Shane Donnelly, Nicole Ricker, Catie Lewis, Allison Donnelly, Brendan Donnelly, Colin Donnelly, and Abbie Lewis; and four great grandchildren, whom he adored and who affectionately referred to him as "Papa," Emma Mastrocola, Sofia Muñoz, Mateo Muñoz, and Luke Frederick Mastrocola. He is also survived by his sister Sarah LaMothe and her husband Paul of FL, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Ann Howard. His family would like to thank all those who cared for him during his time at Jefferson House.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, February 18th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin on Tuesday, February 19th, at 9:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.





