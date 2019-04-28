Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Morawski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Peter Morawski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frederick Peter Morawski died on April 7, 2019. Peter was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, 1924 to Frederick Haubrich Morawski and Gladys Pryce Morawski, arriving to join his brother John. He graduated from St. Albans (Argentina) and Yale University ('48) and attended M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. In 1942 he and his brother John travelled to the U.S. to enlist in the Marine Corps; both served in the Pacific. In New Haven, Peter met the love of his life and champion of his everything, Janet Bushman. Their life journey together took them from Connecticut to northern Minnesota, northern Ontario (Canada), Cleveland, and eventually to Naples, Florida. His career as a metallurgist employed by Pickands Mather was dedicated to development and operation of taconite mining and processing. After construction of Erie Mines in Minnesota he oversaw construction and management of Griffith Mine in Ontario. Throughout life, Peter was enchanted not simply by minerals and rocks of all sorts but also by animals, plants, people, and the world around. At one point the household census, excluding humans, numbered 3 horses, 11 dogs, 2 birds, 1 cat, and 1 woodchuck, the last member being one of the infant orphans he rescued from the roadside. He was a winsome vocalist, multi-linguist, ambidextrous athlete, creative cook, trickster, math whiz. Peter's life was not short of tragedies and challenges yet he ever embraced the worlds he entered and the people encountered. Actively engaged in civic life and making a place in his home for those in need, he taught his children and grandchildren how to respect and trust others. He embraced opportunities as well as challenges: on the pampas he became a skilled rider; in the far north grew into a fine fisherman (though at skiing and skating he was not so successful); in Florida cultivated citrus. His life lesson for his children and grandchildren was to live with open mind; that lesson has richly informed their life undertakings which include veterinarian, art historian, biologist, brew master, psychologist, human resources, nurse practitioner, and forest ranger. Peter was predeceased by his brother John in 1943 and beloved wife Janet in 1987. He will be deeply missed by his three children and their partners: John Morawski and Petra Stark (Auckland, NZ), Jill Morawski (West Hartford, CT) and Joyce (Sugarland, TX). He leaves many memories of zany adventures and bountiful besos for his grandchildren and their partners: Carrie Talus and Matt Heavner (Los Alamos, NM), Peter-John Talus and Sarah Talus (Tok, AK), Erica Morawski and Jose Quevedo (Sea Cliff, NY), John Morawski (Douglas, MA), James Morawski and Katie Morawski (Millbury MA), Davia Palley and Matt Schweighardt (San Francisco, CA), and Sophie Burka and Casey Burka (New Orleans, LA). His spirit will be forever illuminated in stories told to his great grandchildren: Torsten, Claire, Aven, Emma, Miles, Xavier, Meryl, and Alexandra. The family thanks Jack Morrisey for his enduring friendship and caretakers at the Reservoir, West Hartford, for their kindness. Peter's life will be celebrated at St. John's Episcopal Church at 10 am on Saturday, May 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CT. Institute for Refugees and Immigrants, 670 Clinton Ave., Bridgeport CT.





