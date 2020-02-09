Home

St Thomas the Apostle Church
872 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Frederick Randolph (Randy) Murkette, 75, of Windsor Locks, formerly of Winsted and West Hartford, died peacefully at St. Francis Hospital on January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Carl Frederick Murkette and Olga Cornelio Murkette. Randy lived to pursue his many talents and pleasures, including cooking meals -- especially meatballs -- that were the envy of his sisters and entire family, and which measured up to his mother's extraordinary culinary skill. A master craftsman, he excelled at woodworking and took great pleasure in converting found objects into functional works of art. Above all, his commanding and incisive wit could light up a crowd or intimate gathering of anyone, from friend to family to friends he'd yet to make. Randy lived with a love of all things great and small, from animals to plants to people, as his endless generosity and thoughtfulness demonstrated. As a young man, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland and Otis Air Force Bases. A voracious reader and intellect, he loved doing the Courant crossword every day and, at the age of 14, won the town-wide spelling bee on the bicentennial anniversary of Noah Webster's birth in 1958. He is survived by his life partner Rosemary Rice, step-daughter Ingrid, sisters Carla Brown (Kevin Haag) of Charlottesville, VA, Margaret Foran (David) of Bolton, Cornelia Hull of Portland and his brothers Joseph (Julie) of Hardwick, MA and James (Margy) of West Hartford. Randy was pre-deceased by his parents and late brother-in-law, Dr. Crawford Hull. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews, and a special niece and goddaughter, Wendy Oporto of Glastonbury, whom he always called his princess. A mass will be held in his honor at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford on Saturday, February 15, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, Randy would have appreciated donations made to The Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
