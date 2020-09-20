Frederick Robert Garland, 68 passed away at his home on July 30, 2020 in W. Hartford CT. Born in Machias, Maine in 1952, to Paul and Angeline (Fargnoli) Garland. As a family with his 6 siblings, they grew up in Machias, Simsbury, and then West Hartford, CT. Fred went to Hall HS in West Hartford, where he was a star athlete as a state champion wrestler and competed his way into the prestigious Leaders Club. Shortly after high school he moved to the property on Green Lake in Maine. For nearly 25 years he homesteaded there on the land that had been in the Garland family since 1775. He married his first wife Terri Armstrong of Ellsworth, and they had daughter Renee in 1979. Later in life he married his sweetheart, Susan (Dubey) Garland of W. Hartford, until her passing in 2006. His perseverance to question the status quo landed him a seat on the Ellsworth City Council in 1996-1999. Fred had a real knack for finding artifacts and gemstones, and was always tumbling, cutting stones as his passion up until his death. He admired Jesus paramount, loved reading The Old Testament, and poured over his history books. He loved Puerto Rico so dearly and lived there for three years with his kitty. His soul flourished and he made family bonds there. Fred made friends easily everywhere he went. His wild, generous, fun loving heart will be missed by so many. He was predeceased by his parents, Angie and Paul, and brother Rick Garland, and late wife Susan Dubey. He is survived by his daughter Renee Garland, and first wife Terri Armstrong. His sisters: Sundy Ferris (husband Craig) and family, Paula Kania and family, Vicky Garland (life partner Subhash). His brothers: Steve Garland (wife Rose ) and family, James Garland and family. His sister in-law, Kate Winkeler (husband Paul) brother in-law, Bill Dubey (wife Susan) Uncle: Micky Fargnoli, Aunt: Patricia Fargnoli and so many wonderful cousins! Service is held on September 25, 5pm at Bethel Christian Church, 106 South St. W. Hartford, CT. Food will be served following the service. Please prepare to wear masks and socially distance.



