Frederick T. Waterhouse, Jr., 79, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family. He was born in Ludlow, MA, son of the late Frederick T., Sr. and Maria (DeJungh) Waterhouse. Fred retired as a manager from The Hartford. In his earlier years, he coached youth sports for many years, including baseball and hockey. He was also part of the Metro Boston Hockey League. Fred enjoyed water skiing, teaching his friends and family to water ski, boating, and bowling. He used to bowl every week in the Massachusetts Tri County Bowling League at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow, MA. He will also be remembered and missed as the family Santa at Christmas time. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Adelia (Frazao) Waterhouse; two sons, Paul Waterhouse and his wife Eva, and T.J. Waterhouse and his wife Diane; three grandchildren, Zachary, Makayla, and McKenzie; and his brother, Norman Waterhouse. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane Street – Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.