Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Frederick Tuttle
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
Moodus, CT
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Kildare Church
Moodus, CT
Frederick Tuttle


1931 - 2019
Frederick Tuttle Obituary
Frederick A. Tuttle of Moodus, 88, beloved husband of Delphine (Carreira) Tuttle died Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Willis and Eunice (Atwell) Tuttle. Prior to his retirement Fred was employed as a meat cutter with Higganum Country Market. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. Fred is survived by three sons, Michael Tuttle of Moodus, Peter Tuttle and his wife Silvia of Old Lyme and Mark Tuttle and his wife Cheryl of Moodus; a daughter, Eunice Horeczy and her husband Ziggy of Moodus, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew Tuttle, a brother, William Tuttle, two sisters Laura and Ellen Tuttle. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Kildare Church in Moodus. Burial will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Those who wish may make memorial contributions East Haddam Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 375 East Haddam, CT 06423. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2019
