Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Frederick W. Dearborn

Frederick W. Dearborn Obituary
Frederick W. Dearborn passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with his wife of 40 years by his side from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born in Holyoke, MA on January 26, 1944, he was the son of the late Mai Cournoyer and Frederick W. Dearborn, Sr. Fred grew up in Windsor Locks and West Hartford, and graduated from Conard High School in 1963 and the University of Hartford Hartt College of Music. Fred had a passion for music and was a great trumpet player in his earlier years. He led and played trumpet in several rock and roll bands. He also had a passion for books, amassing a huge collection of science fiction books and magazines, striving to read them all. He worked for many years as a recruiter in the area of data processing and later ran his own business. Enthusiasm, optimism, loyalty, kindness and perseverance are descriptions of Fred's character that his family reflects on and is grateful for. Fred is survived by his wife Joan, daughters, Jennifer Dearborn-Tomazos and husband Ioannis, Julie Bochese and husband Jon, and son, Brian. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Alexandros Tomazos, Madeline and Theodore Bochese, and a granddaughter expected in June. He also leaves his sister, Candice Dearborn-Davis and husband Martyn, and a special mother-in-law, Virginia Peterson. Fred's family is grateful for three dedicated and loving caregivers John, Kwabena, and Marjorie, who made it possible for him to remain at home these past years. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020
