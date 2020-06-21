Frederick W. Schmalz, 84, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bickford Health Care. Born in Rockville, CT on July 27, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Florence (Brown) Schmalz and grew up in Rockville. Fred and his wife were longtime members of Wesley United Methodist Church in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. Fred worked for SNET as a service technician and later Supervisor, retiring after many years of service. He was a volunteer firefighter for 10 years in Enfield Fire District 1, and later was elected commissioner and served for over 20 years before retiring. Fred was a longtime active member and past Master, Secretary, and Almoner of Composite Lodge 28 in Suffield. Besides being very active in Blue Lodge, Fred had a distinguished career in the Scottish Rite, Shrine and Eastern Star. He was created a Shriner at Sphinx Shrine on December 7th, 1973. He was a member of the Sphinx Chanters and the Sphinx False Alarmers. For many years he was in charge of the transportation unit responsible for arranging transportation for children and their families to and from the Springfield Shrine Hospital, a position he took great pride in. Fred was not just a joiner, someone who came to meetings to be counted, but someone you could count on. Fred, along with Martha Jane and their daughter, Cynthia Rose, were very active in Masonic and Eastern Star functions for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Martha Schmalz in 2019 and his daughter, Cynthia Rose Pastula. He leaves his son-in-law, James Pastula of South Windsor; a grandson Brian Pastula and his wife Melodie of Canton, OH; and two great-granddaughters, Harper Rose Pastula and Halie Blind. Services will be held at a later date, please check the funeral home website for updates. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.