Fredrick "Fred" Feibel, DVM, of Barbourtown Road, Canton Center, passed away peacefully in his sleep on his Canton farm of 53 years. Born in Meriden, CT, in 1925, Fred began life with true horse-power, using the animal to plow and till his family's farm which sustained them thorough the Depression. Fred trained as a pilot in the Army Air Corps in WWII, then completed his undergraduate and M.S. degrees at the University of Connecticut. He earned his D.V.M. at Oklahoma A&M College, graduating in 1955 and returning to CT where he worked as a large and small animal veterinarian at a practice in Middlefield, CT. Fred and his wife Miller established the Avon Veterinary Clinic on Main Street in 1958, living on the second story with their two young sons. In Avon he was a member of the Lion's Club and active in St. Alban's Episcopal Church in West Simsbury. In 1967 the family purchased 16 acres in Canton Center, restoring an old farm into a paradise of ponds, barns, and woodlands. Here he bred beef cattle, pigs, and bees, and resumed his life-long love of raising chickens (mostly Rhode Island Reds and Barred Rocks), housing them in the coop that he built as a boy in Meriden and sharing their bounty with friends and family until age 93. An active organic gardener and true gentleman farmer until his stroke last year, Fred could be found in his oversized garden, ceaselessly tending to crops of radishes, beets, pole beans, raspberries, tomatoes, and squash. He was convinced that a summer squash could never be too big. An avid fisherman, hiker, and skier, Fred loved and sought to protect nature in all its forms and was an ardent supporter of conservation issues at all levels. He was a founding member of the Canton Land Conservation Trust, serving in various capacities including President, and today visitors can visit Trust land and walk the Fred and Miller Feibel Trail. Fred's wife of 48 years, Miller C. Feibel, passed away in 2000. He is survived by his two proudest achievements, his sons Dr. Craig S. Feibel (Marsha Smith) and Dr. Frederick C. Feibel (Hannah Rubenstein); two cherished grandchildren, Samuel J. and Hallie R. Feibel; sisters Lois Gillane and Myrtle Berlandy. Pre-deceased by sister Shirley Cosker. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Vincent Funeral Home in Canton has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canton Land Trust (www.cantonlandtrust.org
) or the Roaring Brook Nature Center (www.roaringbrook.org
). Please visit Fred's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.