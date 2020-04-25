|
Frida Nordgren, 95, of East Hartford, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation in East Hartford. Born in Hartford on January 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Klaus and Selma (Person) Nordgren. Frida worked as a switchboard operator and then as the receptionist for the Law Department at Travelers for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of the East Hartford Senior Center and Faith Lutheran Church. Although Frida never had any children, she was a proud aunt to five generations of nieces and nephews who will miss her very much. She was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. Frida loved to walk and fish. She also traveled around the United States, and with her friends, took a trip to Sweden and Europe. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation for the care they provided her. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. Donations in Frida's memory may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, Unit O, East Hartford, CT 06118. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Frida with her family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020