Out of the Dust Bowl of the '30s and into the hearts and lives of many: MESSERSCHMIDT, FRITZ E, 82, of New Britain, husband of Peggy Schauble, passed away on 5-15-20 from natural causes (or, as some would say, "by request"). A legend in his own mind, and a rumor in his own time, Fritz lived life his own way with no road too rough to ride, visiting all 50 states and 12 foreign countries. Born at home, the youngest of eight on a sharecropper farm in the land of dusty roads, hillbilly music and honky-tonk bars in rural Kansas, he followed the road of hard knocks, leading to a career in aircraft structural design as a contractor in the stated of Kansas, California, Washington, Georgia and Connecticut, where he had to re-learn the English language (or as Peggy would describe it as "Kansas-Germanese") as well as how to drive (not). He devoted most of his working years in Connecticut to Sikorsky Helicopter and Kaman Aerospace. It was here that Peggy Schauble trimmed his wings in 1974. The wedding took place on stage at the Hole In The Wall theater on Allen St. in New Britain. Fritz played an important role in the founding of the Hole In The Wall theater in New Britain. "The Lon'sum Pikker" could also be seen late at night picking his Martin D-41 guitar or his Dobro at Bluegrass festivals throughout New England and beyond. He liked hiking, camping and driving around hither and yon on twisty, hilly country roads with Peggy and anyone else daring to join in. Fritz was an award winning "Ulcer Gulch" chili cook and often said he loved his family, chili, beer and bluegrass music, not necessarily in that order. He was also known for his sarcastic wit! He also enjoyed crossword puzzles, making homemade stuffed sausages, turtle hunting, telling alternate truth stories about his past and collecting worthless junk. "Did you ever see it so nice?" Fritz is survived by his wife Peggy and children John, Deanna, Dwayne, Kevin and Karl and 7 grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home. for online condolences please visit www.newbritainmemorialsagarino.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.