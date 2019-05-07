Home

Fulvio Paul Arnini

Fulvio Paul Arnini Obituary
In loving memory of Fulvio Paul Arnini who passed away on Friday, May 3. Born in Hartford, CT on Sept 9, 1923. He was a US Navy WWII Veteran. He worked for the Hartford Fire Dept. and the West Hartford School Dept. He was a member of the CT Governors' Horse Guard. He loved opera and was an accomplished artist. He will be missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. All services are private and under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019
