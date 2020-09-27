G. Jacqueline Cloutier (Roy), 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the loving care of her family after a valiant 25-year battle with cancer. She was educated in the Hartford CT school system. Her most recent employment was as a valued multitalented dental assistant for Dr. James Naylor, DDS. Jackie was an outstanding homemaker, cook, seamstress, dancer, and hair dresser, but principally she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and giving friend. Whether she was meeting a longtime friend or someone she met for the first time, Jackie always greeted people with a welcoming smile, kind word, and warm hug. She generously opened her home and heart to visitors including three high school exchange students who remained part of her extended family to this day. Preceded in death by her parents Bibianne and Maurice Roy, brother Jerry Roy, and sister Bernice Marshall. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years A. Claude Cloutier; sisters Muriel Abbruzese, and Joanne and husband Roger Williams; son Norman, and wife Lucinda; daughters Sandra and Michele; grandchildren Alexander, Danielle, and Katrina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends who would like to leave a comment or memory to the Cloutier family can visit Legacy.com
. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful help and tender care given by Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice. Memorial contributions can be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, 1 Northwestern Drive, Suite 101, Bloomfield, Connecticut, 06002; and the American Cancer Society
, 250 Williams St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1002.