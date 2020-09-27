If you are lucky (and I am) - you have certain people in your life that anytime you see them, they make your day better. Aunt Jackie has always been one of those people. There's never been anyone happier to see you, engaged in hearing about how your life has been since the last she saw you. She will always be the shining example of grace and joy to me. I'm sad there won't be a next time to see her in person. But I will ALWAYS remember her and work to emulate her.

Christian Hopkins

