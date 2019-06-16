Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Essex
10 Prospect Street
Essex, CT
G. Marguerite Young

G. Marguerite Young Obituary
Young G. Marguerite G. Marguerite Young, 93, a longtime resident of Essex passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 25, 2019 at Apple Rehabilitation in Old Saybrook. She was born in Lunerburg, Nova Scotia, Canada the daughter of Charles G. and Carrie L. (Rodenizer) Young. Marguerite was a graduate of the former Pratt High School in Essex class of 1942. She was a secretary for 45 years at the Connecticut Light & Power Company and was a devoted member for over 50 years of the First Baptist Church of Essex. She leaves her sister-in-law, Arliene Young and her nephew, Timothy C. Young, both of Ivoryton. Marguerite was predeceased by her brother, Charles G. Young and her niece, Jill Sullivan. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at the First Baptist Church of Essex, 10 Prospect Street in Essex with burial following in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road, in Centerbrook. To share a memory of Marguerite or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook. ESSEX
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
