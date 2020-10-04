1/1
Gabriel J. Zurolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel John Zurolo, 85, of Hamden, husband of Joan (Quinn) Zurolo, formerly of Hartford, entered into eternal life Oct. 2, 2020 on the Feast of the Guardian Angels at his home. Loving father of Mary (Gary) Walsh, Mark (Lesley) Zurolo, all of Hamden and brother of Carmela (Jack) Lee, of Wallingford, Carmin (Susan) Zurolo, Eugene (Bonnie) Zurolo, of Cheshire and John (late Mayrill) Zurolo, of Bethany. Grandfather of Ryan and Juliette Walsh and Quinn and Oona Zurolo, all of Hamden. Gabriel was born on Sept. 15, 1935 in New Haven, son of the late Dorothy Vellaco and Carmine Zurolo. A 1957 graduate of Providence College, he was president of Mark Medical Supply Company of North Haven, which he founded in 1972. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Rita Church MONDAY morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved