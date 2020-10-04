Gabriel John Zurolo, 85, of Hamden, husband of Joan (Quinn) Zurolo, formerly of Hartford, entered into eternal life Oct. 2, 2020 on the Feast of the Guardian Angels at his home. Loving father of Mary (Gary) Walsh, Mark (Lesley) Zurolo, all of Hamden and brother of Carmela (Jack) Lee, of Wallingford, Carmin (Susan) Zurolo, Eugene (Bonnie) Zurolo, of Cheshire and John (late Mayrill) Zurolo, of Bethany. Grandfather of Ryan and Juliette Walsh and Quinn and Oona Zurolo, all of Hamden. Gabriel was born on Sept. 15, 1935 in New Haven, son of the late Dorothy Vellaco and Carmine Zurolo. A 1957 graduate of Providence College, he was president of Mark Medical Supply Company of North Haven, which he founded in 1972. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Rita Church MONDAY morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com
