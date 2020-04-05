|
|
Gaetano Gaiangos, 83, of Wethersfield, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Serafina (Uccello) Gaiangos. Born in Siracusa, Sicily, Italy on December 2, 1936, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Giovanna (Masuzzo) Gaiangos. After immigrating to the United States with his wife and children, Gaetano worked as a mason for many years. He was a proud member of the Canicattini Bagni Society and the Italian American Stars where he bartended and made many friends over the years. Gaetano loved to watch soccer, especially his favorite team, Inter Milan. He also enjoyed Western movies, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Besides his wife of 59 years, Gaetano is survived by his son, Sebastian Gaiangos of Wethersfield; two daughters, Giuseppina Gaiangos and her husband Salvatore Scata of Wethersfield and Giovanna Rubino and her husband Nunzio of Italy; six grandchildren, Jonah Gaiangos, Sebastiano Scata, Gaetano Scata and his girlfriend Valerie, Piero Scata, Melissa Rubino and Jessica Rubino, as well as four great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Emma, Ava and Anthony Scata. He also leaves behind a brother, Gino Gaiangos and his wife Maria and a sister, Tina Previti, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. A private graveside service will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family or view the most current service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020