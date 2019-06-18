Carlone Gaetano John Guy Gaetano "Guy" John Carlone, 86, beloved husband of Angela Maria (Cefaratti) Carlone, of Bristol and Old Lyme and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Gaetano was born in Campodipietra, Province of Campobasso, Italy and was son to the late Michele and Maria Filippa (Mancini) Carlone. He immigrated to the United States on September 18, 1946. He was the former owner of R. Laviero Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, of Bristol. Gaetano was an avid gardener, plumber and jack of all trades, and always found time to help others. He enjoyed entertaining guests and family in his home and sharing his love of Italian music and culture. Gaetano was also a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army and proud member of the Campodipietra Society where he had served as treasurer. In addition to his beloved wife, Angela of 63 years, he is survived and will be dearly missed by his two daughters; Maria Michaud and her husband, Donald of Prospect, Antonetta Palmer of Bristol, a son; Guy J. Carlone and his wife, Maryanna of Bristol. His brothers; Dominic Carlone Sr. of New Britain and Mario Carlone Sr. and his companion, Theresa Freedman of New Hartford. His loving four grandchildren: Jonathan Michaud and wife, Kaitlin of Avon, Brian Michaud of Hermosa Beach, CA, Lauren Palmer and Alyssa Carlone of Bristol and great granddaughter, Ariana Michaud of Avon, a sister in law, Rose Carlone of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves family in Canada, Italy and Australia. He was also predeceased by his brother, Carlo Alberto Carlone and sister in law, Christine Carlone. Funeral services will begin Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00am at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St. Bristol. Entombment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave, Bristol. A time of visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-7pm at the funeral home. For directions or messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com BRISTOL Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary