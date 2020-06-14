Gail Ann Winship McCue passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020 surrounded by her family in East Granby, CT. She was born on February 6th, 1950 in Homewood, Illinois, a daughter of the late Benjamin Wesco Winship Jr. and Ruth Jane Becker Winship. Gail was a graduate of Illinois State University B.A. in German and Education and the University of Hartford M.B.A. She relocated to Hartford and worked at The Hartford for 41 years beginning as one of the first female outside claims adjustors and eventually became an actuarial analyst. Gail often said if she had been born 20 years later, she would have attended the service academy. She found love a second time when Jeff Benaitis introduced her to a nice widower, Robert Slajda. Gail was extremely active and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, pickleball, skiing, and platform tennis. She loved traveling, especially to Europe on Viking Cruises and visiting Caribbean islands. She adored nature and the outdoors, spending her time birding, gardening and tending to the Christmas tree farm. Gail was especially active within her church and was a part of the Reading Buddies program in Hartford. She loved being surrounded by family and looked forward to family reunions with her 100 cousins. She leaves behind her sons Michael and his wife Jessica McCue of Suffield and Ryan McCue and his fiancée Samantha Fonseca of Sherborn, MA. Gail also leaves behind her husband Robert Slajda of East Granby and her stepchildren Matthew Slajda and his wife Maria of West Hartford and Michelle Slajda of East Granby. Gail's pride and joy were her grandchildren Colin McCue, Abigail Slajda and Isabelle Slajda who loved to call her "Gigi". Her canine familiar Maggie will miss her greatly. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Bruce Winship and her first husband Walter Thomas McCue Jr. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver Gabby Salazar and Maria. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society and the Archbishop's Annual Appeal. Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 4-7:00 PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St. Granby. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese Parish, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Everyone is asked to meet at church. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.