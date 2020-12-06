1/1
Gail Anne Bean, 77, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 53 years of John Frederick "Rick" Bean, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UConn Medical Center. Born in Rochester, NH on January 8, 1943, daughter of the late John Wendell and Elizabeth "Betty" (Place) Saunders, she was raised in Manchester, NH and had moved to Connecticut with her parents in 1965. Gail first met her husband Rick in 1968 and the young couple married just three months later in Andover, CT. She later returned to school at Manchester Community College where she graduated with honors. After her sons were in school, she took a position at the Manchester Public Schools and taught at Bentley Day Treatment, Nathan Hale Elementary School, and then at Keeney Elementary School where she worked until her retirement after 25 years of service. Gail used her natural talent as an artist to help the children with special needs that she taught. She painted with oils, worked with pastels, and enjoyed sculpting. A soccer fan throughout her life, Gail was an avid Liverpool football fan and followed the English Premier League. She loved everything Scottish and was also a big fan of the Scottish footballer, Andrew Robertson. During her retirement, Gail and her husband enjoyed traveling and took many cruises to England, Scotland, Bermuda, and throughout the Caribbean, and she especially loved the many cruises she took on the Queen Mary II. In her spare time, Gail enjoyed listening to her favorite music, caring for her dogs over the years including her two Standard Poodles, and cooking for her family and friends. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday and she lovingly prepared a huge feast every year for all of her family and guests. Besides her loving husband, she leaves two sons, John Eric Bean of East Hartford and Scott Bradford Bean of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Katherine, Eliza, and Madeleine Bean all of West Hartford and Gavin Bean of Newfoundland. She deeply loved her husband, each of her children, and all of her grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Gail Bean Memorial Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 6, 2020.
