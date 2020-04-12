|
Gail (Mitchell) Brophy, 70, of Plainville, beloved wife of Lawrence Brophy, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol, following a nearly six-year battle with Huntington's Disease. She beat the odds, fought a tremendous fight, and faced her illness with much strength, grace and optimism. Born in Southington on July 15, 1949, she was one of five children to the late Gerald and Edna (Bell) Mitchell. A graduate of Southington High School and the Hartford Community College Nursing Program, Gail found her calling in nursing. She truly loved her job and touched the lives of many patients during her longtime career at the New Britain General Hospital, the Skyview Center in Wallingford and Wadsworth Glen Health Care, from where she retired as a supervisor in 2014. She and Larry shared an instant bond upon their meeting, and sealed the deal just 17 weeks later. They shared over 20 years of love and life adventures, fulfilled their mutual affection for world travels and made annual trips to their favorite place, Saratoga. She will be greatly missed, leaving her gift of courage, kindness and her warm smile for all to remember. In addition to her husband, Larry, she leaves her brothers, Gerald Mitchell and his wife, Maria, Robert Mitchell and his wife, Carol, and Thomas Mitchell; her much-loved nieces and nephews, Tamara Corella and her husband, Richard, Molly Mitchell, Maggie Jones and her husband, Evan, Niki Rotenbury and her husband, Ernie, David Mitchell, Jr., RJ Mitchell, Jr. She was predeceased by her brother, David Mitchell. Gail's family extends their gratitude to the staff at Countryside Manor, especially her friend and advocate, Joanne Mahannah, for their years of compassionate care. Gail may be remembered with contributions to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or www.hdsa.org. A memorial service in celebration of Gail's life will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Brophy family for their trust. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020