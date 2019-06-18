Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Dimmock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Dimmock


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gail Dimmock Obituary
Dimmock Gail McFall Gail (McFall) Dimmock, 80, of Rockville, beloved wife of the late Edwin Dimmock passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born August 27, 1938 in Rockville, the daughter of the late Arthur and Faith (Miller) McFall. She leaves her three children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Cynthia Dimmock of Rocky Hill, Gregory and Jacki Dimmock of Branford, ME, and Dawn and Wes Carney of Tolland; and her five grandchildren, Jennifer Dimmock, Joshua Carney, and Michael and Miranda Dimmock. She also leaves many relatives. Funeral services will be private per Gail's request. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com ROCKVILLE
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.