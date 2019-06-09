Gail Elizabeth (Stevenson) Dunlop, 82, of Manchester, CT went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born February 7, 1937 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late John S Stevenson and Emma (Windsor) Hayden.She graduated from Manchester High School in 1955 and worked for the Federal Government and provided respite service to many developmentally disabled in Greater Manchester. She was a long-standing volunteer at the Salvation Army & lived a life of service to others.Gail is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Sherrell and Laurie Dunlop of Manchester, CT and Mary Jane Dunlop Of Pittsfield, MA, her former sister-in-law, Doris McKinney, her nephew Bill Tomlinson, her 8 grandchildren, as well as 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Janice (Stevenson) Perez.The family will receive friends & relatives during a celebration of her life on Friday, June 21 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Salvation Army Citadel 661 Main St., Manchester, CT. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Manchester Citadel Salvation Army (Youth Music Programs) at the same address.For online condolences, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary