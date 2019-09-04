Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc.
51 East Main St.
Stafford Springs, CT
Gail M. Grennan Obituary
Gail M. Grennan, 74, of Coventry, CT, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Stafford, CT, daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Schofield) Grennan. Gail first found employment as a secretary, working at Travelers and then at UConn. While working, she pursued higher education first at Manchester Community College. After she received her Associate Degree, she enrolled full time at UConn, earning her Bachelors degree. She then returned to UConn employment as a full time professional staff member in the Division of Student Affairs, and retired in 1997. She is survived by her partner of 30 plus years, Jane Lowell, her cousin Dorothy, and several close cousins. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 4, 2019
