Gail A. (Rusyn) Moore, 75, of South Windsor, beloved wife of William H. Moore, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1943 in Queens, NY to the late Louis and Muriel Rusyn. Gail was born in Flushing, NY and later moved to Glendale Queens, NY and graduated from Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, New York in 1960. Upon completion of High School, she worked for Reynolds Metals for 5 years. She met her husband William H. Moore in 1961 at Rockaway Beach, New York. They were married in 1964, and moved to South Windsor CT in 1966 where they raised their family.Gail enjoyed working at the South Windsor Library for years, Shaw Walker, and eventually the J. M. Ney Company until she retired in 2011. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling, shopping, and was always eager to have lively conversations with family, friends and neighbors. She was also involved with South Windsor Cub Scouts and many youth activities. Gail is survived by her loving husband William H. Moore of 54 years. She leaves three devoted children, Christine Chernik and husband Steven of South Windsor, Greg Moore and wife Nicole Liberati Moore of Wellesley MA, and Brian Moore and wife Aimee Tilley Moore of Willington; as well as six amazing grandchildren, Rachel, Jenna and Rebecca Chernik, and Aidan, Margaret and William Moore; she also leaves her loving cousins from Long Island; her very loving extended family; dear close friends; and her devoted aide and dear friend of many years Kim Furness. She was predeceased by her brother Gerard Rusyn of Manchester. Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; and on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 9:30-10 a.m. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, 10 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019