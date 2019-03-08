Home

Gail S. Casello


Gail S. Casello Obituary
Gail Scribner Casello (82), wife of Joseph H. Casello, was born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 2, 1937 and died in Pensacola, Florida on March 5, 2019. In addition to her husband, she leaves four sons, five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gail was a devoted and loving wife and mate, the best of mothers and grandmothers, a competent and compassionate Registered Nurse, and a friend and wise confidant to many friends and relatives. She loved her immediate and extended families, and they adoringly loved her back. And that is all that matters in life. A memorial service is being planned for Connecticut in late June.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019
