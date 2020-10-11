Gale Anne Cook, age 59, of Columbia and formerly of Andover and Windsor, passed away on October 3, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with illness. Born in Hartford on January 29, 1961 and raised in Windsor, she was the daughter of Ann "Betty" Franklin and Greeley "Will" Franklin Jr and sister to Lauren Ursin. She married Dean Cook and raised their three children Aaron Cook, Brett Cook and Lauren Cook in Andover. She was a paraprofessional at RHAM Middle School for fifteen years. Her love for candy and blue crabs were only surpassed by her love for her family and friends. She loved being around them every moment she had and was inseparable from her "sidekick" mother Anne. She cherished her friends from RHAM and DaVita Dialysis in N Windham. She loved dogs, especially her German Shepherd Max, who she considered to be family. Funeral services will be held at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester on 10/17/2020 from 10 am – 12 pm with walk through calling hours, utilizing face coverings and social distancing. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm at New Hebron Cemetery on Wall St. in Hebron.To view the services online (live and recorded) and share memories visit http://bitly.com/galecook