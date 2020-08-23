Gale Weigand

Gale (Clarke) Wiegand, 77 of Ohio, NY beloved wife of Robert H. Wiegand has passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening August 18th 2020 at Foltsbrook Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation with love and support of her husband by her side. Gale was born in New Britain, CT the daughter of Robert M. Clarke and Elizabeth (Coale) Clarke. She is survived by her children, Kimberlie G. Kelly and husband Michael, Sean F. Garvey & wife Dawn, Brother, Sheffield C. Clarke and wife Meta Ann, 7 grandchildren, Audrey, Garrett, Ryan, Brendan, Christopher, Jess and Stacey and 2 great grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary. Gale graduated from Berlin High School in CT. She worked at the Berlin Police Department for several years first as a matron and later as a civilian dispatcher. She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She lived most of her life in Berlin, CT and retired to Ohio, NY with her husband. There are no calling hours and a celebration of life will take place next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
or checks mailed to PO Box 96011 Washington DC, 20090-6011.