Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Clarks Field
Old Saybrook, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Galen Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Galen D. Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Galen D. Wilcox Obituary
Galen D. Wilcox, 78 of Old Saybrook, CT, passed away on January 11, 2020. His loving family surrounded him. Galen was born in Caribou, ME and moved to Old Saybrook, CT with the love of his life Annette, who predeceased him. Galen worked for Silgan Plastics for 47 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling, going to the Casino, and watching his UCONN basketball team with companion Arrow. Galen leaves behind Jeanette and David Andrews of Loudon, TN, Galen Dale Jr., and Katie Wilcox of Naples, ME, Diane and Lee Kelsey of Stonington, CT, and Betty-Lou and Terrance Johnson of Old Saybrook, CT. Galen is survived by ten grandchildren, Bradley Johnson, Angela Wigg, Justin Wigg, Nathan Andrews, Emily Andrews, Heather Harmon, Joe Wilcox, Autumn Nye and Kate, Dillon, Travis Wilcox and Thirteen great-grandchildren. Eight Brothers, George Wilcox of Gorham, ME, Alden and Pam Wilcox of Boones Mill, VA, Dennis and Norma Webber of Charlotte Hall, MD Larry Webber of Princeton, NC, Reggie and Jeanne Webber of Beaumont, TX, Randy and Paula Webber of Hanouor, MD, Jeff Webber of Baltimore, MD and Dwight and Gail Wilcox of Woodland, ME, Three sisters Louise McDougal, Caribou, ME, Kathy and Harold Dubany, Caribou, ME and Lori and Paul Knox, of CO. and many nieces and nephews. Galen is survived by his mother Marilyn (Jacobs) Wilcox. Galen was predeceased by his sisters Bonnie and Eileen Marie Wilcox, Brothers Mike Webber and Erwin Wilcox, Mother and Father George, and Nettie (Drost) Wilcox. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 at Clarks Field, Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers donations to Middlesex Health Hospice Program, 28 Crescent St, Middletown, CT 06457 would be appreciated.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Galen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -