An inspirational legacy came to an end for Galliano Bucci, 83, on November 14, 2020. He was born in Ortona, Italy in 1937 the oldest of two children. As a young child Galliano and his family miraculously survived WWII bombs dropping by hiding in caves, eating scraps of food and drinking wine when water wasn't available. He then endured a long seaworthy voyage to Argentina with his family where he eventually met and married his cowgirl and the love of his life Emilia. Day after day, they both enjoyed riding his motorcycle and eating Argentine grilled food. One day they decided to trade the motorcycle for a plane ride to the United States in 1965 arriving in New York. Once settled in CT, he found his home away from home in the tool & die manufacturing trade. He loved the work that he did and took pride in all that he did. So much, that he was able to bring his own business, B & R Machine to life in 1977 making things for planes, trains, automobiles and even things that flew in space. Galliano's determination, keen mind and work ethic showed someone can survive hiding in caves with bombs dropping around him, completing a journey half way around the world to a destination where he didn't speak a word of the language and that with hard work anyone can make their dreams come true. Finally retiring in 2004 he was able to dedicate his time totally to his family and to the second biggest love of his life, his grandson Dylan. They enjoyed countless of hours together working on just about everything there was to tinker with. There was never such an admiration as he had for his grandson. Galliano is survived by his wife of 60 years Emilia, his son Daniel, daughter-in law Jennifer, grandson Dylan and many other friends and extended family members. In lieu of flowers or contributions, Galliano may be remembered by spreading kindness and joy to others, for kindness costs nothing, but means everything. A memorial service in celebration of Galliano's life will be held and announced at a later date, when all are able to safely gather together.