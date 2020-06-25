Garner T. Jones, 62, of Bloomfield, CT passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on June 6, 1958 in Emelle, AL to the late Albert Jones and the late Florence Wade Jones, he was the beloved husband of Mattie T. Jones. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00AM; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Jones family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.