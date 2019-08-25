Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Parish
259 Forest Ave.
Ambler, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Parish
259 Forest Ave.
Ambler, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry E. Rainey


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry E. Rainey Obituary
Garry Edward Rainey, 65, formerly of Canton, passed away in his home in Exton, Pa. on August 21, 2019, following a long battle with COPD and congestive heart failure. Born Feb. 11, 1954, in Ambler, Pa. to the late James and Kathryn Rainey, he graduated from Canton High School in 1972 before working in consumer tools sales. Garry loved woodworking and enjoyed working on projects for friends and family. He was proud of his Irish heritage and learning his ancestry. Garry loved music -- especially the Beatles -- and lit up a room with his humor. Survived by his son, Ryan (Laura) and daughter, Rylie; siblings Jimmy, Greg, Andy, Tommy, Mary, Kelly, and Katie. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, August 31, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler, Pa. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids at www.TobaccoFreeKids.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.