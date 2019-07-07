Gary Andrew Littlefield, age 64, of Columbia and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on July 3, 2019 at the UConn Medical Center after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Windham on December 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Theodore and Helen (Navratil) Littlefield. Gary grew up in Lebanon and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon. Over the years, Gary was very involved with his church and held many posts including Deacon and Moderator. He married his beloved wife, Marcy Lynn Klappholz on October 22, 1994. They made their home in Columbia where Gary was an active volunteer. He served on the Board of Education and formerly on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Gary was also the Treasurer for the Columbia Republican Town Committee and was named Republican of the Year for 2019. For over 38 years, Gary was a state employee for almost 38 year working for DOT for three summers, for the Revenue Services for almost two years, and finally for UConn Health Center from November 1983 until his passing as an Application Developer 2 working with payroll and finance systems. Gary was a Mason, member of the Wooster Lodge #10 in Colchester and a Past Master of the Wooster Lodge #10 of Colchester and was currently serving as Treasurer of the lodge. Gary proudly held the post of Grand Historian of the Grand Lodge from 1989 until the time of his death. He enjoyed researching history and the ancestry of his family. Gary participated often with his wife at her synagogue in Colchester, Congregation Ahavath Achim. He will be sadly missed by so many people whose lives he touched. He was a selfless man, always eager to help others, devoted to God, family and his community. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marcy of 24 years; a son, Logan Thomas Littlefield; his sister Lynn Littlefield (Donna Lafontaine) of Lebanon; his mother-in-law, Lorraine Klappholz of Old Saybrook; sister-in-law, Lisa Klappholz of Old Saybrook; brother-in-law Michael Klappholz (Gail Klappholz). of Hernando, MS; and numerous extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 10, from 6 – 8 pm at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon, 694 Trumbull Hwy. Lebanon, 06249. A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 11, at 11 am directly at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to his church or to the Masons, Wooster Lodge Wooster Lodge 236 South Main Street Colchester, 06415. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019