Gary Arnold De Sarro "Cat Man", 70 passed away September 5,2020 of Renal Cell Kidney Cancer. He was the son of William "Buddy" De Sarro and Emma Nardacchione De Sarro. Born September 16,1950 in Hartford, Ct. Gary was a member of Forest Hill Falcon Marching Band: Trombone 1969. Graduated from Florida Atlantic University with B.A. in 1973. He was a member of Screen Actors Guild Union (SAG). Animal Rights Activist. He loved all cats. He was an Artist: Watercolor & Oil. He lived with his brother, William Arthur "Buddy" De Sarro. Leaves his sister, Marcia De Sarro-Witt. Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.



