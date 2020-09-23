1/1
Gary C. Eisenman
1957 - 2020
Gary C. Eisenman, 63, of Somers, beloved husband of Tracey (Barrett) Eisenman, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. Son of the late Eugene and Doris (Ecklund) Eisenman, he was born in Syracuse, NY on May 17, 1957. Gary grew up in the Thompsonville section of Enfield and later moved to Somers with his wife Tracey. He had a long career at Aerogear where he served as Director of Quality Control. Outside of work Gary continued to enjoy taking things apart and reassembling them. He was also an avid reader, loved to golf and enjoyed working outdoors. Gary will be remembered as the neighbor and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand. In addition to his beloved wife Tracey, Gary is survived by his daughter Sarah Eisenman; his brother, Thomas Eisenman and his wife Anne of Springfield, MA; his sisters, Jill O'Donnell and her husband Michael of Enfield, Karen Germain and her husband Alan of Broad Brook, and Kristen Eisenman and her husband Glenn Scott Lacey of Tualatin, OR; his brothers-in-law, Philip Barrett and his wife Vicky, Thomas Barrett, Michael Barrett and his wife Donna, and Christopher Barrett, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gary's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Gary at 10 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd, Enfield. Burial will follow in St Bernard's Cemetery. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to St. Bernard's School (include Playground Donation in memo line of check), St. Bernard's Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082 or Asperger/Autism Network (AANE) , 51 Water Street, Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 22, 2020
Tracy, I am so sorry to hear of Gary’s passing. Keeping you and Sarah in my prayers.
Kathy Giard
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Gary, Forever miss your smile and your laugh. Rest in peace.
Toby Renzoni
Friend
